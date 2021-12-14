Businesses see slow down as storm moves into San Diego County

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – As the storm moved to San Diego County, the effects were seen and felt in North County.

From the occasional early morning downpours to wind gusts whipping around downtown Oceanside. The wind was so strong that pieces of trees fell onto the wet streets.

It was a rainy day that kept many at home.

"It's basically down to a science, Donnie Lancaster, owner of Sacho's Tacos, said. "When it rains, people don't want to go outside. They're like made of sugar."

And because Sancho's Taco is in Oceanside, it will go from a typical crew of 15 to half of that as the business is expected to be slow. But Lancaster said, luckily, we don't see many strong storms in comparison to the other parts of the country.

"We're spoiled, he said. "We throw a fit if we get 10 days of rain in winter. "We'll take it though we need the rain."

View the full forecast here.

