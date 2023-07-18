'It's hot': Businesses in Escondido work through excessive heat

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — "It's hot."

That's the sentiment echoed throughout San Diego County as a result of excessive heat, but in the words of Escondido-resident Edgar Navarro, "Every summer, it gets hotter and hotter."

Navarro owns Twinkle Tub Laundry and Cleaners.

The business has been around since the 1950s, so as one might assume - There is no air conditioning.

"There's been days where it's so hot that we have to stop production," said Navarro, as he and his coworkers work through the sweat falling from their hairlines.

Temperatures in Escondido were in the nineties on Monday.

Navarro says the temperature inside the store can sometimes reach triple-digits, thanks in part to the hot machinery the dry cleaner needs.

"The hot presses are as hot as like 200 degrees," said Navarro, chuckling at the situation.

Other businesses in Escondido are also working to beat the heat.

Clay Browning works for Attic Advisor, an insulation company that services throughout San Diego County and Riverside County.

"If it's 90 degrees outside, it's like 110 in the attic space," said Browning.

Navarro expects the heat inside the shop will only get worse as the summer continues.

"Today's not bad, but it gets worse," said Navarro.