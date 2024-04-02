Business owner jailed for alleged sex assaults at Gaslamp-area restaurant

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The former owner of a Gaslamp Quarter restaurant was arrested this week on suspicion of sexually assaulting two acquaintances of his at the downtown business last spring, authorities reported Tuesday.

Geoffrey Enrico Cole, 41, was taken into custody Monday in connection with the alleged May 27, 2023, assaults on the pair of women in their mid-20s at Chefs SD in the 500 block of F Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Cole was booked into county jail on suspicion of sexual battery and indecent exposure, with arraignment in the case scheduled for Monday afternoon, SDPD Lt. Dan Sayasane said.

Cole is not currently in custody.

His arrest happened hours after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of his new downtown restaurant, Brunch After Dark or BAD.

In a statement posted Tuesday afternoon to his Instagram page, Cole professed his innocence and denied knowing anything about the allegations.

"I don't know any of the details for any of the crimes that I am accused of," he wrote. "I don't know who the alleged victims are either. I will pause all current business ventures in the city of San Diego until further notice."

