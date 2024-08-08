Bus driver stabbed at Escondido stop; suspected attacker arrested

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a bus driver multiple times at an Escondido bus stop Wednesday night.

Escondido Police told ABC 10News the incident happened just before 9 p.m. at a stop in the 700 block of West Valley Parkway.

According to police, the suspected attacker got onto the bus and then -- for reasons unknown -- stabbed the driver several times in the torso.

The suspected attacker fled after the incident, but officers located him behind a dumpster in a nearby shopping center and arrested him.

ABC 10News learned the bus driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.