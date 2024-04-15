Burning body found next to I-5 in Old Town

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Emergency crews responding to a report of a fire on the western outskirts of Old Town today arrived to find a burning body.

The blaze was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Pacific Highway, just south of Interstate 8 and east of I-5, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A witness saw two men trying to put out the flames, then leaving the area prior to the arrival of firefighters, police said.

The identity of the dead person and details on how the blaze might have started were not immediately available.

Police shut down a stretch of the street in the area to allow for investigation.