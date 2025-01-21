LIVE UPDATES: Lilac Fire in Bonsall continues to grow, evacuations in place

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Crews have responded to multiple brush fires that erupted in San Diego’s North County early Tuesday morning.

Latest updates on the fires:



4:16 a.m.: Per North County Fire Protection District, evacuation orders for the Pala Fire have been lifted.



4:14 a.m.: Two evacuation sites have been established for large animals, according to the California Highway Patrol:

-- Del Mar Horsepark (14550 El Camino Real in Del Mar, across from Del Mar Fairgrounds)

-- California Ranch Company (43101 Anza Rd. in Temecula)



3:48 a.m.: Cal Fire San Diego issued updates for the brush fires burning in North County:

Lilac Fire in Bonsall (I-15 near W. Lilac Rd.) – 50 acres burned and moving at a moderate rate of speed; air support has arrived to assist the numerous crews on the ground; evacuation orders & warnings are still in effect.

Pala Fire (off I-15 south and Stewart Canyon Rd.) – Crews stopped the fire’s spread at 16 acres burned.

Riverview Fire in Fallbrook (Santa Margarita Dr.) – Crews have stopped the fire’s forward rate of spread at one acre burned.



3:28 a.m.: Cal Fire is reporting the Lilac Fire in Bonsall has grown to 50 acres burned. Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place.

3:21 a.m.: San Diego County sheriff's officials have updated evacuation zones related to the Lilac and Pala fires:

#UPDATE Here is the latest map showing areas under an EVACUATION ORDER (red) and EVACUATION WARNING (yellow) due to the #LilacFire per the Genasys Protect App. You can also see the map here: https://t.co/9thJuBNyhU.If you feel you are in danger, GO! The temporary evacuation… pic.twitter.com/acPoF5QqpY — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 21, 2025

At around 1:15 a.m., the blaze dubbed the Lilac Fire was reported in an area near Old Highway 395 and Lilac Road, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The fire quickly grew and has burned 30 acres as of 3 a.m.; several structures were threatened, according to Cal Fire.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said evacuation orders were issued for areas near where the fire broke out. An evacuation map shows the zones: https://emergencymap.sandiegocounty.gov/index.html.

An evacuation point was established at Castle Creek Country Club (8797 Circle R Drive) in Escondido.



At around 2 a.m., a brush fire called the Riverview Drive was reported in Fallbrook, near Mission Road and Riverview Drive.

It took about 45 minutes for crews to stop the spread of the blaze.



An evacuation order was issued for some communities in the Pala area due to a brush fire that erupted just before 1 a.m.

The Pala Fire was reported off Interstate 15, just north of Highway 76, and San Diego County sheriff’s officials issued an evacuation order for nearby areas.

By 3 a.m., Cal Fire San Diego officials said the Pala Fire burned about 30 acres and was 0% contained. The fire had a slow rate of spread.