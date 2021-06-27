Watch
Brush fire threatens homes in Carmel Valley

Posted at 3:30 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 18:52:57-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A fire broke out Sunday afternoon in Carmel Valley, threatening homes as parts of San Diego county is in an excessive heat warning.

The fire was reported around just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Zinnia Hills Place and Carmel Valley Road, San Diego fire officials said.

The fire has burned about 3 acres and moving east, threatening multiple homes in the area.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

