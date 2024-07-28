Brush fire in rural San Diego County now 85% contained

SUNSHINE SUMMIT (CNS) - Firefighters Sunday continued to make progress containing the 863-acre Grove Fire that broke out in rural northeastern San Diego County and was caused by a lightning spark.

The blaze, which broke out at about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Sunshine Summit area north of Oak Grove and east of Palomar Mountain, was 85% contained as of 9:40 a.m. Sunday, according to Cal Fire.

"Crews are focusing on mop-up and patrol. Acreage is the same, with minimal activity. There is no active flame. Over the next 48 hours we should be at full containment unless there is a change in weather or a flare-up," a public information officer with Cal Fire told City News Service. "When it comes to lightning, it strikes in some of the toughest areas and makes it challenging to get to."

Officials said Saturday that most evacuation warnings have been lifted except in areas close to the perimeter of the blaze.

#GroveFire [update] Firefighters continue to increase the containment percentage. The fire remains 863 acres and is now 80% contained. pic.twitter.com/D2lFxHGo2g — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 28, 2024

A total of 374 personnel, five helicopters, 20 engines, five bulldozers, 12 water tenders and 14 fire crews assigned to battle the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

As ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters worked to halt the spread of the southeast-moving blaze, sheriff's deputies cleared residents out of homes closest to its leading edges.

A temporary shelter for the displaced was in operation at Warner Springs Community Resource Center.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries Wednesday while working to corral the blaze, Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said. One additional firefighter also suffered a minor heat-related injury.

"We are coordinating with the Bureau of Land Management and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to minimize impacts on cultural and heritage resources," Cal Fire said in an update Thursday night.

A heavy lightning storm moved through the area just before the blaze erupted, and investigators concluded that the atmospheric electrical activity ignited it.