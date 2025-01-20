Brush fire ignites in Poway near Ted Williams Parkway; homes evacuated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Poway Fire Department is responding to a brush fire that ignited near homes in the area of Ted Williams Parkway and Pomerado Road.

The fire started around 1:17 p.m. in the vicinity of 14322 Pomerado Road, and by 1:45 p.m., it was 2 acres large.

A fire deputy chief for the PFD confirmed to ABC 10News that the homes near the fire were threatened, and they have issued evacuations for them. PFD says Cal Fire assisted them with two helicopters, two air tankers and an air attack airplane.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says they are evacuating homes in the area west of Pomerado Road and South of Ted Williams Parkway. A temporary evacuation point was set up at Abraxas High School, located at 12450 Glen Oak Road.

The City of Poway said to expect road closures in the area of Ted Williams Parkway and Pomerado Road. Residents on Glen Oak and Wilsey ways were being evacuated as well.

You can see a map for the evacuation warning deputies issued below:

#UPDATE An EVACUATION WARNING (yellow) has been issued for the areas in the maps below for the brush fire near Ted Williams Parkway and Pomerado Road in Poway.



To see maps of the affected areas, visit: https://t.co/KRXry2OWyB and https://t.co/BCZhdMM67O.



The Temporary… pic.twitter.com/lLURQ3wZSc — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 20, 2025

Sky10 flew above the fire for an aerial view of the blaze:

An ABC 10News viewer sent the following video of firefighters' response to the fire:

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.