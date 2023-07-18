Brush fire forces road closures in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A hillside brush fire forced the closure of a stretch of a Tierrasanta thoroughfare Tuesday along with connectors from the street to Interstate 15 while ground and airborne crews doused the flames.

The blaze erupted near Repecho Drive and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard shortly before 1 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Initial indications were that a fallen power line sparked the fire, the CHP reported.

The flames spread up a slope toward homes but caused no reported structural damage or injuries, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Authorities closed the westbound lanes of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard between Antigua Boulevard and I-15 along with an entrance to and exit from the freeway while firefighters doused the roughly four-acre blaze, San Diego police reported.

Crews had the flames under control as of 2:30 p.m., according to the fire department.