Crews stop spread of brush fire on hillside off I-15 in Grantville area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A brush fire erupted on a hillside off Interstate 15 in San Diego's Grantville area Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 12:20 p.m. along northbound I-15, between Friars Road and Aero Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol and San Diego Fire-Rescue officials.

It is unknown what sparked the blaze, but SDFD firefighters arrived at the scene as flames burned up a hill with some homes nearby.

A CHP official told ABC 10News that at least six people living on nearby Ambrosia Drive were evacuated.

SDFD officials initially said the fire charred at least one acre as of 12:50 p.m. By 1:05 p.m., officials said crews stopped the fire's forward rate of spread and indicated it actually burned just a half acre.

SDFD crews were assisted by Poway fire crews in putting out the blaze.

According to the CHP, the Friars Road onramp to northbound I-15 was shut down due to the fire response. The far right lane on northbound I-15 was also closed for fire crews.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.