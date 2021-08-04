Evacuations lifted after brush fire erupts in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) -- A brush fire erupted near a Valley Center intersection early Wednesday afternoon, prompting some evacuations as fire crews responded.

The so-called Castle Fire broke out in an area Lilac and Old Castle roads just after 1:40 p.m., according to the North County Fire Protection District.

The fire reportedly threatened some nearby structures, which led to a call for evacuation orders for an area near Lilac Road and Robles Lane.

By 2:25 p.m., Cal Fire officials said crews on the ground and in the air were able to stop the fire’s rate of spread at three acres. About 30 minutes later all evacuation orders were lifted and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

No injuries were reported.