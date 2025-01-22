LIVE UPDATES: Evacuations ordered, roads closed in Bernardo Fire; 1 person injured

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The latest updates on the Bernardo Fire — initially dubbed the Center Fire — that erupted in Rancho Bernardo on Wednesday morning.



WATCH LIVE:

10:52 a.m.: San Diego Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief Dan Eddy said crews were holding the Bernardo Fire to at least 7 acres burned. Eddy confirmed one person was injured and hospitalized for treatment.

Eddy told ABC 10News there's a possibility evacuees can return to their homes in a few hours.



10:49 a.m.: Children and staff at Rancho Bernardo KinderCare (11290 Paseo Montanoso) were evacuated to 11203 Paseo Montanoso. San Diego Police are advising parents to pick up their children at the corner of Camino del Norte and Paseo Montanoso.



10:44 a.m.: Poway Unified School District officials said Rolling Hills Elementary School (located at 15255 Penasquitos Dr.) was evacuated because it is in the established evacuation order zone.

It was unknown where students/staff were being evacuated to; there was no immediate word if other area schools were being evacuated.



10:33 a.m.: Northbound and southbound I-15 off-ramps to Camino del Norte have been shut down, Caltans said.



10:18 a.m.: San Diego Police said the following roads are closed due to the firefighting efforts:

— I-15 at Camino del Norte

— Bernardo Center Drive at Camino del Norte

— Paseo Montanoso at Avenida De Los Lobos and Camino del Norte



10 a.m.: Evacuations ordered for residents/businesses near the fire area (marked in red). The full map can viewed at https://emergencymap.sandiegocounty.gov/index.html.

Evacuees are being told to go to a temporary evacuation point at 12080 Carmel Mountain Road.

9:42 a.m.: Cal Fire officials told ABC 10News two air tankers and a helicopter heading to the scene to assist.



A brush fire burning near a Rancho Bernardo intersection and close to several structures prompted a response from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews Wednesday.

SDFD officials said the fire was reported just before 9 a.m. in an area near Bernardo Center Drive and Camino del Norte.

Officials tweeted, "A brush fire has erupted in Rancho Bernardo area. Potential for 100 acres. One person transported to hospital with burn injuries. Structures are threatened. Evacuations imminent."