Crews stop spread of Ramona-area brush fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A brush fire erupted in Ramona amid a Red Flag Warning Tuesday morning, prompting a quick response from Cal Fire crews.

The fire was reported just after 6:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of Pamo Road, near West Haverford Road, according to Cal Fire San Diego officials.

At around 6:54 a.m., Cal Fire said the blaze charred at least 10 acres and posed a threat to a structure.

By 7:15 a.m., crews made significant progress and stopped the spread of the fire.

No injuries or structure damage were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

