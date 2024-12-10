Brush fire erupts in Ramona area amid Santa Ana winds

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A brush fire with the potential to spread rapidly erupted in an area of Ramona early Tuesday morning, Cal Fire San Diego officials said.
Officials said the Highland 5 Fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. in vegetation near Highland Valley Road and Rangeland Road.
According to Cal Fire San Diego, the blaze was initially at 2 acres “with a rapid rate of spread with a potential for an extended attack fire.”
The fire comes as strong Santa Ana winds whip across the San Diego region, increasing the fire danger potential.
As of 5 a.m., no evacuations were ordered and no structures were threatened by the fire.
