Brush fire erupts in Ramona area amid Santa Ana winds

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A brush fire with the potential to spread rapidly erupted in an area of Ramona early Tuesday morning, Cal Fire San Diego officials said.

Officials said the Highland 5 Fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. in vegetation near Highland Valley Road and Rangeland Road.

According to Cal Fire San Diego, the blaze was initially at 2 acres “with a rapid rate of spread with a potential for an extended attack fire.”

The fire comes as strong Santa Ana winds whip across the San Diego region, increasing the fire danger potential.

As of 5 a.m., no evacuations were ordered and no structures were threatened by the fire.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.