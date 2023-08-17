Brush fire erupts in Potrero area, forces evacuations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Evacuation orders were issued for some residents in the Potrero area of San Diego's East County after a brush fire with a “dangerous rate of spread” erupted Thursday afternoon.

Cal Fire San Diego said the fire broke out at around 12:30 p.m. in an area of Coyote Holler Road. The cause of the fire, which initially burned at least five acres, was unknown.

As of 2:47 p.m., San Diego County sheriff's officials said the blaze has burned at least 100 acres and was moving north.

Evacuations were ordered due to the fire, with a temporary evacuation point established at the Mountain Empire High School parking lot at 3305 Buckman Springs Road in Pine Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

#UPDATE A wildfire is burning in Potrero in the area of Coyote Holler Road and Round Potrero Road. An EVACUATION ORDER is in place for those who live in the shaded area of the UPDATED map shown below. #CoyoteFire pic.twitter.com/7TaNq2Id1c — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) August 17, 2023

California Highway Patrol officials said Portrero Valley Road at Round Potrero Road was shut down due to the fire response.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.