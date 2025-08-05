Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crews stop forward progress of fire south of Julian

JULIAN (KGTV) — Crews have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire burning south of Julian.

According to Cal Fire, the "Inspiration Fire" grew to 3 acres before it was stopped.

The fire is located off State Route 79, south of Inspiration Point.


