Brush fire breaks out near Mexican border

MARRON VALLEY (CNS) - Fire crews from multiple agencies were working a fast-moving brush fire in Marron Valley Sunday near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Units were dispatched at 1 p.m. Sunday to reports of a vegetation fire burning in the Tecate Peak area, just a mile north of the border, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

"The fire was burning at a moderate rate burning around the Tecate Peak area. Local, state and federal agencies are working on getting ground and air support for a containment process. The only structure that may be threatened is the Tecate Peak communications structure," a public information officer with Cal Fire told City News Service.

The fire had burned 45 acres and containment was at 0% as of 2:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.