Brush fire breaks out in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) — Cal Fire crews today slowed the rate of a brush fire that consumed two acres and was at 50% containment, a spokesman said.

The blaze was first reported at 2:34 p.m. Saturday near Orange Avenue and Pahls Way. Capt. Robert Johnson said crews were able to arrive quickly to contain the blaze, and would remain on scene to put out hot spots and build on the containment lines.

Johnson said no injuries were reported, and structures were no longer at risk.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

