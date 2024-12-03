Broken wood pallets, nails on road lead to shutdown of I-805 in Chula Vista area

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – More than a dozen vehicles sustained damage, including flat tires, after they hit broken wood pallets and ran over nails on Interstate 805 in the Chula Vista area early Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers received reports just after midnight of wood pallets falling off a trailer onto the southbound I-805 lanes near H Street.

Numerous vehicles struck the pallets or ran over nails on the roadway, causing drivers to pull over to assess the damage.

After shutting down a stretch of the freeway, it took officers swept debris off the road as multiple tow trucks arrived to move vehicles away.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker spotted the Jeep that had been hauling the pallets on the side of the road

There was no immediate word on if the driver who lost the pallets would be cited.