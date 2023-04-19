Watch Now
Broken fire hydrant causes geyser that floods Little Italy streets

Posted at 11:34 AM, Apr 19, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A broken fire hydrant led to flooded streets in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood early Wednesday morning, with water from the geyser also coming down on a nearby apartment building.

San Diego Police believe a vehicle struck the hydrant on West Elm Street, at Columbia Street, just before 4 a.m. and then drove away.

The broken hydrant sent water rushing onto the streets and doused the balconies of an apartment complex.

Police told ABC 10News at least one person in the building reported several inches of flooding in a unit.

As for the vehicle likely involved, officers followed a trail of oil that led to the Interstate 5 on-ramp on Grape Street. However, the vehicle and driver were not found.

Crews were able to shut off the water after less than 30 minutes.

