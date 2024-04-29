Brief chase in El Cajon ends in crash, driver's arrest

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was arrested following a brief police pursuit that ended in a crash in El Cajon late Sunday night.

At around 11 p.m., El Cajon Police officers tried to pull over a car near Greenfield Drive and Bostonia Street, but it sped away.

Moments later, the car crashed through a fence and then slammed into the porch of a mobile home.

The driver, the car’s lone occupant, was uninjured in the wreck. Police took the driver into custody.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are working to determine if the car was stolen.