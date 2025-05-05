Brides seek budget-friendly alternatives amid rising wedding costs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- As wedding expenses continue to climb, many couples are becoming resourceful in their search for the perfect wedding dress.

Sarah Morgan, who began planning her wedding before her engagement, had always envisioned her special day, particularly her attire. However, the reality of costs quickly set in.

"I'd been in a serious relationship, already had Pinterest boards made. And then you go and you start seeing prices, and you start realizing this is a very expensive and also kind of wasteful industry," Morgan stated.

Facing rising costs, she and her fiancé found themselves tightening their budget, initially aiming to keep expenses around $10,000.

"We have not done it," she admitted.

The couple grapples with increased living expenses alongside planning their wedding. Morgan reflects on the commitments they've already made, noting the unexpected financial strain arising from rising prices in everyday shopping.

"When we started planning when we paid deposits, when we had a plan, those were things that we didn't really think that we would have to worry about," she said. "So already committed to paying a price and then on the outskirts of that, you go grocery shopping and all of a sudden your budget's getting tighter and tighter."

To manage costs, Morgan turned to Lucy Pearl Bridal, a bridal resale store owned by Lauren Westfall. The store offers previously purchased gowns at reduced prices.

"I resell bridal gowns that have been purchased prior and dry cleaned. They might come from bridal shops, they might come from a bride who bought a dress and then changed her mind and then bought a second dress, um, all kinds of things," Westfall explained. "I'm also more of a discount store so I'm able to offer them at $900 and under."

According to wedding planning website The Knot, the average cost of a wedding dress is about $2,000. However, tariffs have forced many bridal shops to increase their prices, with some customers witnessing hikes of up to 20% on new designer gowns. Additionally, many shops face inventory shortages, further complicating couples' shopping experiences.

"The majority of dresses are made in China, are made overseas, and they're shipped here, and you are paying a premium," Westfall noted, emphasizing the impact of international supply chains on dress prices.

In recent months, Westfall has seen more brides seeking deals. Morgan found success at Lucy Pearl Bridal, leaving with two dresses after initially being surprised by her options.

"There's an even different rack out in the front that's even less than $900 and one dress kept catching my eye and I couldn't help but try it on. So I ended up leaving with two dresses and I would never be able to do that if I had stuck to, you know, thousands of dollars on one dress," she said.

For those looking to save on their wedding attire, Westfall advises considering resale shops instead of high-end boutiques.

"Keep an open mind when it comes to the type of dresses you are looking for, as some may surprise you and might actually save you more money," she added.

As couples continue to navigate the complexities of wedding planning, the trend towards budget-conscious shopping appears to be gaining momentum.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.