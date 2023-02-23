Breeders Cup returns to Del Mar in 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Breeders Cup is considered the Super Bowl of horse racing, and for the third time in the last eight years, Del Mar will host the grand event in 2024.

"This is a great announcement," says Del Mar Thoroughbred Club President Joe Harper.

"The Breeders Cup has selected us once again to host the event and that will be next year."

Harper says the Breeders Cup selection committee had never been to Del Mar prior to 2017 when the two-day event made its first appearance "Where the Turf Meets Surf." Breeders Cup returned in 2021, and while he still has to pitch the grand venue, the track pretty much sells itself,

"I talked about San Diego and what is here. The committee came out and saw it, and said this is terrific, we love this place. All of that was pretty easy once they saw it, and I knew they would want to come back again."

The Breeders Cup used to be an east coast and west coast rotation. However, with a racing venue like Del Mar. that model has changed. This year Santa Anita plays host, with Del Mar coming next year.

"West coast means more to them because of the weather, and obviously it's going to be great. It also works better for television, as west coast hours are more favorable."

When it comes to wagering, the Breeders Cup brings in a lot of money. In 2017, Harper says on track wagering handle set a Breeders Cup record of around 25 million dollars.

"Del Mar is the most profitable Breeders Cup for them because of the betting handle records and things like that."

The Breeders Cup also brings in a lot of money to the local economy.

"Financial impact just for those two days is 100 million dollars."

Del Mar race track is a great venue, the fans love it, and you can't beat the weather. Harper says o there is a good chance Del Mar will be a part of the Breeders Cup rotation for quite some time.

"The first time it was here, I ran into a few of my pals from the United Kingdom. They said Joe we never knew, we never knew! I think that was the key, a lot of people never knew what Del Mar had to offer. They heard about it but they had never been here. I mean where would you rather be in the whole world."

The Breeders Cup at Del Mar is scheduled for November 1 and 2 of 2024.