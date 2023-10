SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Air & Space Museum has unveiled a new "Breaking Barriers" exhibit to honor the accomplishments of Black aviators and astronauts.

ABC 10News broadcast its 4 p.m. show on Friday from the museum. Anchor Lindsey Pena had the opportunity to speak with Ron Lacey, the president of the local chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, about the addition.

See what Lacey had to say in the video at the top of this page.