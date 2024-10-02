Break-in at Game Empire store in Kearny Mesa under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating an overnight break-in at a game store in Kearny Mesa.

SDPD officers were dispatched to the Game Empire San Diego store on 5037 Shawline Street just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday due to a triggered burglar alarm at the business.

Officers arrived to find the store’s back door glass shattered, but no one was inside after a search of the business.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to find whoever was responsible for the break-in.

Police did not say how much money or what items were taken from the store.