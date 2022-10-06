Brawl at Valley Center High School under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Officials with the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District are looking into the circumstances that led to a violent brawl on the campus of Valley Center High School.

The fight involving multiple students occurred at the school on Tuesday, district officials confirmed.

District officials said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has also launched an investigation into the brawl.

The district and sheriff’s department did not release any further information on the incident.

District Superintendent Ron McCowan released this statement:

“On Tuesday of this week, there was a physical altercation involving several students that took place on our high school campus. School administrators are conducting a thorough investigation to identify those students involved and are in constant communication with the sheriff’s department. The sheriff’s department is also looking into the matter. There will be consequences for all students involved.

We are extremely disappointed that Valley Center High School students engaged in this unacceptable conduct. The safety and well-being of our students are our top priority, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated at our schools.

Thank you for your ongoing support as we address this unfortunate incident.”