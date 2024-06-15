Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside launches new food truck to provide free meals, job training for youth

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — As many students in San Diego County begin their summer break, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside has launched a new initiative to help those who rely on school meals.

Their new food truck, named "The Lunch Box," aims to provide free, healthy meals to kids while also preparing students for the workforce.

"There's a lot of food insecurity in Oceanside, so the idea was sparked about taking these homemade meals and bringing it to food insecure areas," CEO Jodi Diamond said.

Diamond said their plan is to serve free meals to kids under the age of 18 in areas that the school district doesn't cover. "It's really about getting amazing food out into the community for our youth," she said.

The food truck is an extension of the Boys & Girls Clubs’ culinary arts teaching kitchen where students can earn their food handler certificates and develop cooking skills.

"Getting them introduced to cutting skills, knives, the different types of cuts, measurements, being able to read a recipe," said Jocelin Stuart, the food truck lead.

Students who work the food truck will be on a paid internship. It features a commercial kitchen, including a three-compartment sink.

Stuart said the knowledge students gain from the program can help them get real-world jobs.

"It gives them a great foot in the door. They'll have all of this experience not only working in the kitchen but, as well working with children," Stuart said.

In the future, the food truck plans to offer low-cost meals for adults and catering for corporate events.

Diamond said they'll use the proceeds to continue to invest in youth programs.