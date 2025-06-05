Teen wounded in stabbing at Fallbrook house party

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A predawn stabbing at a party in a neighborhood near the eastern reaches of Camp Pendleton left a 16-year-old boy wounded Thursday and four possible suspects in custody.

The assault at a home in the 1700 block of Calmin Drive in Fallbrook was reported shortly before 2 a.m Thursday., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived at the residence to see a car being driven away at high speed, Lt. Darrell McNeal said.

"This vehicle was later located in the 1600 block of East Mission Road, where it had (crashed into) a building," the lieutenant said.

A 16-year-old girl and three young men -- two of them 18 years old and one 22 -- who had been in the car were taken into custody for questioning. One of the male detainees was in possession of a loaded pistol at the time, according to sheriff's officials.

"The investigation is still ongoing to determined if the detainees were involved (in the stabbing) and to what extent," McNeal said Thursday afternoon.

