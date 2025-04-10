Boy saves family from fire at College Area home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 10-year-old boy is being praised for his heroic actions after saving two family members from a fire at their College Area home.

At around 6 p.m. Wednesday, a fire erupted at a house on Reservoir Drive while Bronx Baldwin, his 8-month-old niece, and his 6-year-old sister were inside.

Bronx said he was taking a nap when he smelled smoke, and then he sprang into action.

"I screamed 'fire' to let my sister know. And then I grabbed the baby, went outside, and she called 911. And I was outside, and the neighbors were helping us, helping me and my sister."

Bronx told ABC 10News that firefighters who visited his school taught him what to do during fire emergencies.

The blaze was contained to one bedroom, but smoke damaged the rest of the home.

While an investigation was ongoing, fire officials believe the fire might have started from an electrical hair tool.

The six people who live in the home are all displaced due to the fire.

No injuries were reported.