Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Boy, 17, seriously injured in east Chula Vista vehicle crash

Ambulance
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FILE
Ambulance
Posted at 12:33 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 15:33:59-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A 17-year-old boy was badly hurt Wednesday when the pickup he was riding in veered off a street and struck a fire hydrant in a neighborhood just west of Lower Otay Lake.

The single-vehicle crash took place about 7:30 a.m. on Hunte Parkway, near Exploration Falls Drive in Chula Vista, according to police.

Paramedics took the teenager to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The cause of the accident, which forced a closure of a stretch of the street through late morning, was under investigation.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights