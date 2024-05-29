Boy, 17, seriously injured in east Chula Vista vehicle crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A 17-year-old boy was badly hurt Wednesday when the pickup he was riding in veered off a street and struck a fire hydrant in a neighborhood just west of Lower Otay Lake.

The single-vehicle crash took place about 7:30 a.m. on Hunte Parkway, near Exploration Falls Drive in Chula Vista, according to police.

Paramedics took the teenager to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The cause of the accident, which forced a closure of a stretch of the street through late morning, was under investigation.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.