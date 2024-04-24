Watch Now
Boy, 17, chased and stabbed during incident in Bay Terraces

Posted at 6:18 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 09:18:28-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 17-year-old boy was stabbed during a confrontation with several other juveniles in San Diego’s Bay Terraces neighborhood on Tuesday night.

SDPD officials said the incident occurred just before 8 p.m. at Alta View Drive and South Woodman Street, and it involved two groups of juveniles.

According to police, one juvenile group consisting of 5-6 boys approached and then challenged the victim group of 5-6 boys to a fight. The victim group then ran away, police said.

Police stated one juvenile from the suspect group “chased a 17-year-old male victim and stabbed him twice in the left ribs.”

The teen stabbing victim was taken to the hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The suspect group was last seen fleeing northbound on Woodman Street.

SDPD gang detectives were investigating the incident.

