Border volunteers prepare to feel the impact of migrant welcome center closure

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — At the San Ysidro border, volunteers are preparing to feel the impact of the closure of the migrant welcome center.

On Thursday, the doors to San Diego County’s migrant welcome center will close due to a lack of funding to continue operating.

Since October, the South Bay Community Services has been running the facility using money approved by the County Board of Supervisors from the American Rescue Plan.

The facility typically serves about 400-700 migrants daily, giving them the resources they need to reach their final destination.

SBCS denied our request for an interview.

With the center’s closure now on the horizon, local groups providing humanitarian aid at the border are preparing for changes.

“At this point, it's about making an assessment to see what we need based on what we saw in the past, making sure we have enough supplies on hand," Pedro Rios, Director of the American Friends Service Committee, said.

The closure will affect backup at the border patrol stations, and people will have to wait longer, according to Rios.

County Supervisor Jim Desmond, who has been vocal about his opposition to using local money to fund these efforts, released a statement saying in part, "With the funds set to run out on Thursday, we anticipate a surge in individuals sleeping in our airports and streets. The federal government must take immediate action to rectify this problem. The responsibility for addressing this crisis lies firmly in their hands, and they must take decisive steps to fix it."

ABC 10News reached out to County Chairwoman Nora Vargas, who has been to Washington, D.C., to fight for federal dollars for comment. 10News is still waiting to hear back.

