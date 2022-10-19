Border Patrol: More than $500K worth of Fentanyl seized near Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (KGTV) — Border Patrol agents arrested two men they say was transporting about 35 pounds fentanyl in the trunk of a car near Barstow.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Murrieta Station say they came across a silver car around 12:30 a.m. parked at a gas station near Interstate 15 and Barstow Road off-ramp.

After a brief conversation with the two men, agents discovered multiple bundles concealed inside the car's trunk. The seized narcotics have a street value of $553,000, according to the agency.

“I am proud to say that our San Diego Sector agents prevented these individuals from poisoning our communities,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “These agents are responsible for over 50% of all fentanyl seized by the U.S. Border Patrol this year.”

The 23-year-old driver, who is a US citizen, and a 31-year-old Guatemalan passenger was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

The vehicle was seized by U.S. Border Patrol.

Since October of last year, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents have seized more than 1,000 pounds of the addictive drug, an approximate 200% increase over its previous year.