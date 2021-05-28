Border Patrol helps coordinate rescue of kidnapped child

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector’s Foreign Operations Branch (FOB) coordinated with the Government of Mexico to rescue a kidnapped child.

On May 4, 2021, a four-year-old United States citizen was kidnapped from an East Los Angeles location by his mother, authorities said. The next day deputies contacted San Diego Sector’s FOB for assistance in recovering the child.

Mexican authorities conducted surveillance patrols at transportation hubs and in the city streets in Tijuana, Mexico.

After weeks of investigative work, the child and mother were located and taken into custody in Tijuana.

The child was turned over to the Los Angeles Sherriff's Department at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, and returned the child to his legal guardians.

"This is a prime example of the binational coordination and cooperation between the Government of Mexico and our agency,” said U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke, "As a result of this joint effort, this child has been safely returned home.”