Border Patrol celebrates 100 years of service despite criticism from advocates

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On a day when the Border Patrol celebrated its 100 years of service, Southern Border Communities Coalition members held a news conference to criticize the agency.

The Coalition’s Director, Lilian Serrano, spoke about the need for more agency oversight, focusing specifically on Customs and Border Protection’s data.

"Last year alone, over a thousand incidents of use of force, once again the victims are people of color, their crime being in their border region," Serrano said.

One of those incidents involves Anastasio Hernandez Rojas. He was at the San Ysidro Port of Entry when authorities say he became violent with Border Patrol Agents.

In the end, Rojas was tased and died from his injuries. The family reached a settlement in their civil lawsuit, and none of the agents involved were ever charged.

Rojas’ wife, Maria Puga, attended Tuesday’s news conference and, through a translator, shaped her mission to fight for the changes she believes are right.

“I hope for the stop to the abuse for the brutality," Puga said. "I hope for the changes. For me, it's important that the government knows that I'm here. That with my head up looking straight forward, still seeking justice.”

Rojas’ case now lies with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the international body that addresses human rights in the Americas. It is deciding whether the United States Government violated Rojas’ human rights.

