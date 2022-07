DULZURA (KGTV) — One person was injured Saturday evening after a crash involving a Border Patrol agent on the Otay Mountain Truck Trail.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirms a Border Patrol vehicle collided with a civilian vehicle around 6:45 p.m. Medics rushed to reach the site of the crash where they found one civilian with minor injuries.

The Border Patrol agent did not appear to be injured, though their condition is still being evaluated.

CHP will be handling the investigation.