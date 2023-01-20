Border officials warn travelers to stop egg smuggling attempts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — You would never think that a carton of eggs would cause a problem at our border crossing, but Customs and Border Protection officials are asking travelers not to bring eggs into the U.S.

CBP's Director of Field Operations in San Diego said border officers are seeing an increase in uncooked eggs at the U.S.-Mexico border, and the director reiterated that doing so is not allowed.

Buying eggs at the grocery store is becoming more expensive for shoppers, just ask Rita Garcia.

“I’d like to be a chicken that way I can do it better and [for] less price," she said.

She said it’s going to change her cooking habits.

“That price? One dozen for $10.99. Wow! For two dozen its going to be $22. So, I’m not going to make it with my budget. No," she said.

The rising prices of eggs are impacting shoppers' pockets. This time last year, a dozen eggs was less than $2 on average in the United States. Right now, at one store in San Ysidro, a dozen eggs is priced at $7.99.

“It’s so expensive," expressed Victor Ramos.

Ramos thought twice before buying eggs and decided against it.

Food distributors blame the drastic spike in prices is because of a bird flu outbreak and supply issues.

“I used to buy them for $1.99, $2.99, but no those prices are crazy," said Ramos.

Trying to cross uncooked eggs from Mexico into the U.S. without telling a CBP officer is illegal and it could cost you up to $10,000.