Border officials warn of the dangers migrants face when crossing into U.S.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Officials on both sides of the border are heeding a warning to migrants crossing into the San Diego area to not trust smugglers.

Crossing into the US is a dangerous feat for migrants.

It's something San Diego Border Patrol agents are seeing more of-with encounters and arrests up more than one hundred and eighty percent compared to this time last year.

"The majority of Mexican nationals were injured in their attempt to jump this wall. Only 20 percent of those injured were not wall-related injuries," said Cónsul General Carlos González Gutiérrez.

Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Patricia Mcgurk-Daniel said it's an example of the disregard smugglers have for human life.

"Although migrants are told that they can come up and over with these ladders. They do not know there isn't a ladder on the other side," she said.

Border patrol's Search and Rescue team, Borstar, has responded to over 5,000 rescue calls this fiscal year.

The calls they prioritize are for those who are injured and in danger, but trend agents say they are seeing are 911 calls that aren't emergencies.

They say they are migrants waiting to be picked up after crossing into the u-s.

"Many people are unprepared for the rough terrain and the climate, and like I said - another aspect is that many just don't appreciate the callus nature of smugglers," said Commander Michael McEwen, Borstar.

One safety measure agents are ramping up to help save lives is adding more mobile safety beacons.

Agents also acknowledge a growing number of US citizens working with smugglers along the entire southwest border.

"There is a significant increase in the use of social media and WhatsApp and all this to target high school students to make a quick and easy buck," said McGurk-Daniel.

