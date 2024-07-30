Border 66 Fire erupts near US-Mexico border in far east San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A brush fire erupted in the far southeast area of San Diego County, at the U.S.-Mexico border, early Tuesday afternoon, prompting a ground and aerial response from firefighters.

Cal Fire San Diego officials said the so-called Border 66 Fire broke out at the base of Tecate Peak, west of Potrero, just after 12 p.m.

The fire initially charred 15-20 acres and was moving with a moderate rate of spread, but by 1 p.m., Cal Fire officials said the blaze grew to at least 296 acres burned.

Per Cal Fire, part of the fire was burning on the Mexico side of the border.