Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Border 66 Fire erupts near US-Mexico border in far east San Diego County

border_66_fire_tecate_sky10_073024.jpg
KGTV
border_66_fire_tecate_sky10_073024.jpg
border_66_fire_tecate3_sky10_073024.jpg
border_66_fire_tecate2_sky10_073024.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A brush fire erupted in the far southeast area of San Diego County, at the U.S.-Mexico border, early Tuesday afternoon, prompting a ground and aerial response from firefighters.

Cal Fire San Diego officials said the so-called Border 66 Fire broke out at the base of Tecate Peak, west of Potrero, just after 12 p.m.

The fire initially charred 15-20 acres and was moving with a moderate rate of spread, but by 1 p.m., Cal Fire officials said the blaze grew to at least 296 acres burned.

Per Cal Fire, part of the fire was burning on the Mexico side of the border.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!