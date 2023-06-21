Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Border 14 Fire: Wildfire in Mexico burns into US, Cal Fire crews respond

Border 14 fire
SDGE Cam
According to Cal Fire San Diego officials, the blaze dubbed the Border 14 Fire ignited after 1 p.m. in Mexico but made its way over the border.
Border 14 fire
Cal Fire logo
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 17:20:15-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A wildfire that began in Mexico Wednesday burned into the U.S. side of the border, prompting a response from Cal Fire crews.

According to Cal Fire San Diego officials, the blaze dubbed the Border 14 Fire ignited after 1 p.m. in Mexico but made its way over the border into the Dulzura area.

In a tweet, officials said the fire was burning “near Marron Valley Rd x Border Rd in the Copper Canyon area. 20 acres burning in Mexico, approx two acres burning on U.S. side. No structure threat at this time.”

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Free 24/7

Watch Free 24/7!