Border 14 Fire: Wildfire in Mexico burns into US, Cal Fire crews respond

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A wildfire that began in Mexico Wednesday burned into the U.S. side of the border, prompting a response from Cal Fire crews.

According to Cal Fire San Diego officials, the blaze dubbed the Border 14 Fire ignited after 1 p.m. in Mexico but made its way over the border into the Dulzura area.

In a tweet, officials said the fire was burning “near Marron Valley Rd x Border Rd in the Copper Canyon area. 20 acres burning in Mexico, approx two acres burning on U.S. side. No structure threat at this time.”

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.