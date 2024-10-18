Boot Camp Challenge returns to Marine Corps Recruit Depot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The annual Boot Camp Challenge returns to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Saturday morning, with hundreds participating in the obstacle course that recruits must go through before they become Marines.

During the event, drill instructors will be encouraging and giving participants a taste of what it's like to go through boot camp.

"The reason why I became a Marine is because I didn't have a father figure growing up, so the Marine Corps was that foundation for me," said Staff Sgt. Karlo Esquivel.

Nine years ago, Esquivel ran this obstacle course for the first time as a recruit.

The Boot Camp Challenge is an opportunity to welcome the community in to see what recruits go through, but it is also a chance for Esquivel to inspire what could be the next generation of Marines.

"I think it will open their eyes. Everybody has that obsession about how ‘Full Metal Jacket,’ for example, how it is, but this gives you a little insight on how it’s not really like ‘Full Metal Jacket.’ It's more [about] motivating the recruits. They're the next generation that's going to replace the Marines that we currently have here," he said.

Data from the Department of Defense shows that while most branches of the military didn't meet their recruitment goals last fiscal year, the Marine Corps did.

This past fiscal year, the Marine Corps said it did it again, even exceeding its goal by 14 percent.

It was also able to retain thousands of marines, which is its new focus.

"It is a full-circle moment. It's like, ‘Dang. I was a recruit here and then I became a drill instructor.’ Now I'm here representing the Depot so I can bring the next generation of Marines aboard," Esquivel said.

The Boot Camp Challenge is sold out, so those not registered can't go through the obstacle course, but they can still interact with drill instructors and see what it takes to become a U.S. Marine.

The Boot Camp Challenge on Oct. 19 begins at 9 a.m. and will include post-event games and activities, live music, military demonstrations, and a beer garden. More information can be found at https://bootcampchallenge.com.

MCRD is located at 38990 Midway Ave.