Bonita resident prepares for storm, hoping to keep his flood insurance

BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) — Dozens filled their bags with sand at the Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District Tuesday. You can get free sand and bags 24/7. Neighbors helped neighbors, even if they met for the first time.

"I just pulled up. My neighbors here just filling up and helping me out. What a wonderful service this has turned out to be. Meeting new people, said Jim Buswell.

Buswell has been coming to the site for years. ABC 10 News Anchor Aaron Dickens followed him to his home nearby.

Buswell has lived in his home for 35 years. Luckily he still has flood insurance. But after the LA fires he is worried that could change.

"Alot of the companies are dropping coverage after the fires. So the trickle down into San Diego is very possible," he said.

Buswell pays about $400 a year for flood insurance. He is concerned even with filing a small claim, he could lose coverage.

“If something major were to happen here and there are a lot of claims, they could cancel everyone in the area," he said.

So Boswell is trying to get ahead of the storm as best he can. Something the fire department recommends you do.

"Do some temporary measures while you wait to get those permanent fixes in place. You can lower your damage costs. No one likes a flood. No one likes to have to recoup from a flood. Prepare ahead of the storm, said Michael Smith with the Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District.

The sandbag site on Bonita Road is always open. You must bring your own shovel.