Bomb threat reported at UC San Diego, campus police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — UC San Diego Police are working reports of a bomb threat on campus Thursday evening, according to university officials.

A Triton Alert was sent out via Instagram by UCSD's Police Department advising students of a threat at Atkinson Hall located in the Warren Mall around 9 p.m.

University officials told ABC 10News the Atkinson Hall building was evacuated following a reported bomb threat to the campus police department. No motive was shared with authorities.

"The university is investigating the threat and has requested support from other agencies including the San Diego Fire Department," UCSD said.

Officials are asking students to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.