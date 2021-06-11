Boil water advisory issued for San Diego's Encanto neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The City of San Diego issued a boil water advisory for the Encanto neighborhood after a water main break Thursday evening.

The impacted area is north of Brooklyn Avenue, south of state Route 94, west of 69th Street and east of Kelton Road. It also applies to Leppert Court, the 1100-1469 blocks of Watwood Road and 1000-1400 blocks of Larwood Road.

The notice is due to an extended water outage that resulted from a water main pipeline being struck by a contractor working near the intersection of Imperial Avenue and 65th Street, officials said.

As a precaution, the city is advising resident to boil tap water or use bottled water for drinking or cooking until further notice.

The City will inform affected customers when tests show that water is safe to drink and they no longer need to boil their water.

“It is anticipated that the problem will be resolved within three days,” officials said.