Body on SR-94 leads to crash involving multiple vehicles

Posted at 6:26 AM, May 28, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A body in the middle of state Route 94 lanes near downtown San Diego caused multiple vehicles to crash on Monday night.

ABC 10News learned a body was spotted at around 9 p.m. on the westbound lanes of SR-94 near the on-ramp to Interstate 5.

Several vehicles swerved to go around the body -- which witnesses said was covered by a blanket -- but ended up crashing.

One car ended up in the center divider facing the wrong direction.

Authorities shut down a stretch of the freeway to clear the crash scene and recover the body.

No other information on the deceased person was released by law enforcement.

