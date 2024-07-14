Body of missing swimmer found near Coronado ferry landing

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — The body of a missing swimmer has been found in the water off the Coronado ferry landing Sunday afternoon, according to Harbor Police.

The incident occurred when the swimmer jumped into the water and began struggling. Officer Troy Nicol said the victim yelled for help before going underwater.

After several hours of search, emergency responders and lifeguards located a body that matched the description of the swimmer.

The victim, identified as a man approximately 40 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.