Body recovered in water off Pacific Beach identified as Oakland firefighter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The body of a man who was reported missing in the water off Pacific Beach early Thursday morning was recovered by emergency crews and identified by San Diego officials as an Oakland Fire Department firefighter.

At around 2 a.m., family members and friends made emergency calls to report a 25-year-old man missing after he entered the water and disappeared.

Authorities believe the man was swept away at least 200 yards from shore.

San Diego Police, San Diego Lifeguards, and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter worked together to search the water and beach for the missing swimmer.

At around 4:15 a.m., authorities reported finding a person’s body on the beach near Crystal Pier. An SDPD official said the body found was that of the man who was reported missing.

Authorities later confirmed that the deceased man was Oakland Fire Department firefighter Caeden Laffen.

ABC 10News learned Oakland Fire officials were notified of Laffen’s passing.