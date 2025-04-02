Body found near Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A body was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the head near Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of gunfire after a passerby reported the disturbance to a security guard in the area, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Harbor Police first discovered the body of a deceased male victim in an unspecified location, officials said. Further information about the victim was not immediately available.

Police officials were investigating the scene. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was also called to assist in identifying the victim.

A suspect description was not immediately available.

