Body found near Sunset Cliffs, police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man was found dead today in the Sunset Cliffs area.

The discovery near the cliffs in the 700 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, close to Ladera Street, was reported shortly before 10 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. The body is believed to be that of a 50-60 year old man, police said.

The circumstances of the death were unclear, but no foul play is suspected. The decedent's identity was not immediately available.

The rescue operation included San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and lifeguards, with San Diego park rangers assisting with traffic. The county medical examiner's crew took custody of the body once fire crews retrieved it using a rig with a boom.

The cliff at the location is between 50 and 60 feet high and can be treacherous if approached too closely. It is not known when the man fell off the cliff.

10News will update this article as more information becomes available.